Today’s Spanish Papers: Luka Jovic set for Real Madrid exit, Eden Hazard ruled out of Alaves clash and Luis Suarez relegates Espanyol

Thursday’s Front Page Headlines from Marca, Diario AS and El Mundo Deportivo, in English!!

REAL MADRID: Jovic On Sale - Real Madrid are willing to listen to offers for the Serbian international. The club are unconvinced about his future at the club after scoring just two goals in 770 minutes of action in his debut season in Spain.

REAL MADRID: Jovic misses Alaves clash after being requested to remain at home as per coronavirus guidelines. Eden Hazard will also miss the clash with Asier Gariatano's side due to injury. BARCELONA: Luis Suarez's goal secured a vital 1-0 win at home to Espanyol, with the visitors relegation to the second tier now confirmed.