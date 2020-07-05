Today’s Spanish Papers: Real Madrid on the brink of the title, Bartomeu blasts VAR and Suarez equals Kubala’s Barcelona goal record

Monday’s Front Page Headlines from Marca, Diario AS and Mundo Deportivo, in English!!
REAL MADRID - Rhythm of Champions - Real Madrid maintain their push for the La Liga title with a 1-0 win at Athletic Bilbao. Another penalty from Sergio Ramos secured the three points for Zinedine Zidane's side, thanks to another VAR decision.
REAL MADRID - In their hands - A VAR awarded penalty for Sergio Ramos secured a 1-0 win at Athletic Bilbao, as Zinedine Zidane's side close in on the La Liga title. BARCELONA - The 'best' version of Barcelona turn up in their La Liga 4-1 win at Villarreal, as club president Josep Bartomeu criticises VAR for favouring the same teams this season.
BARCELONA - RESURGENT - Barcelona return to form with an impressive 4-1 win at Villarreal, as Quique Setien's side refuse to give up on their La Liga title defence. Luis Suarez netted a spectacular second goal against Javier Calleja's side, with the Uruguayan international now equalling club legend Laszlo Kubala's 194 Barcelona goals in all competitions.