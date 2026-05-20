Barcelona dispute Atletico Madrid claims: €100m Julian Alvarez offer was sent on Friday
After Atletico Madrid publicly trolled Barcelona over their pursuit of star striker Julian Alvarez, the Catalan side have now responded. Los Colchoneros...
Barcelona linked with 19-year-old defender with €10m release clause
Barcelona appear to be focusing their efforts in the transfer market on improving their attack, but for much of the year, it...
Bernardo Silva Set to Join Real Madrid Ahead of World Cup
Bernardo Silva Set to Join Real Madrid...
Real Madrid linked with Bayern winger Michael Olise in fresh report
Real Madrid linked with Bayern winger Michael Olise...
Atletico Madrid preparing ‘painful sale’ as summer plans take shape
Atletico Madrid preparing painful sale this summer...
Barcelona dispute Atletico Madrid claims: €100m Julian Alvarez offer was sent on Friday
After Atletico Madrid publicly trolled Barcelona over their pursuit of star striker Julian Alvarez, the Catalan side have now responded. Los Colchoneros...
How Rayo Vallecano transformed into the neighbourhood and reached the Conference League final
“There are some things in football that are inexplicable, and one of those things is that we’re finalists,” says Rayo Vallecano captain...
COLUMN: The return of Jose Mourinho, the continuation of the Real Madrid cycle
No careful observer of Real Madrid should have been shocked by Jose Mourinho’s return, thirteen years after he left in a storm of...
La Liga Team of the Season: Four Barcelona players included as midtable stars make impact
After a chaotic year in La Liga, defined by widespread equality in the middle of the table, here is your team of...
Antoine Griezmann’s Champions League legacy at Atletico: was this his best European campaign?
During his time with Atlético Madrid, he grew into more than just a forward. He epitomized resilience, longing, faithfulness, and the ability...