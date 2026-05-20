Álvarez Camp Focuses Solely on Barcelona as PSG and Arsenal Left Waiting
Matteo Moretto confirms Julián Álvarez's preference for Barcelona, with his agent telling PSG and Arsenal the focus is solely on a Camp...
Josué Caicedo: Barcelona’s Loan Deal That’s Built to Become Permanent
Barcelona have signed Ecuadorian left-back Josué Caicedo from LDU Quito on a loan with a €2 .5m mandatory purchase clause triggered by...
Ceballos Waives Final Year of Wages to Exit Real Madrid a Year Early
Dani Ceballos has surrendered his final year of salary to leave Real Madrid by mutual agreement, freeing up wages as Mourinho reshapes...
Nico Páz Set to Return to Madrid as €9m Buyback Clause Is Activated
Real Madrid are set to exercise their €9m buyback clause for Nico Páz, returning the Argentine midfielder from Como ahead of the...
Atlético Land Grimaldo in €20m Deal as Leverkusen Accept Below Their Floor
Fabrizio Romano confirms Alejandro Grimaldo's transfer to Atlético Madrid is completing today for around €20m, ending weeks of negotiations with Leverkusen ....
Bayern Munich Free Agent Goretzka Lands on Atlético Madrid’s Midfield Radar
Leon Goretzka's representatives have offered the Bayern Munich free agent to Atlético Madrid, but a €15m salary demand complicates any deal ....
How Rayo Vallecano transformed into the neighbourhood and reached the Conference League final
“There are some things in football that are inexplicable, and one of those things is that we’re finalists,” says Rayo Vallecano captain...
COLUMN: The return of Jose Mourinho, the continuation of the Real Madrid cycle
No careful observer of Real Madrid should have been shocked by Jose Mourinho’s return, thirteen years after he left in a storm of...
La Liga Team of the Season: Four Barcelona players included as midtable stars make impact
After a chaotic year in La Liga, defined by widespread equality in the middle of the table, here is your team of...
Antoine Griezmann’s Champions League legacy at Atletico: was this his best European campaign?
During his time with Atlético Madrid, he grew into more than just a forward. He epitomized resilience, longing, faithfulness, and the ability...