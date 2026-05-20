Laporte’s €15m Release Clause Drives Barcelona Transfer Talks
Barcelona plan to contact Aymeric Laporte's camp over a move, with his sub-€15m release clause making the Athletic Club defender an affordable...
Adeyemi Joins Barcelona in €29m Deal Backed by Flick and Deco
Barcelona have signed Karim Adeyemi from Borussia Dortmund, with Laporta praising Deco's role in a pursuit that began well before this summer...
Mourinho Plans Güler Role Modelled on Özil at Real Madrid
José Mourinho aims to build his Real Madrid system around Arda Güler in a creative role mirroring the one Mesut Özil once...
Mourinho’s Trusted Aide Tralhão Joins Real Madrid Backroom Until 2029
João Tralhão, who worked with Mourinho at Fenerbahçe and Benfica, has joined Real Madrid's backroom staff on a deal running until June...
Gil Tells Laporta to Stop: Atlético Won’t Sell Alvarez at Any Price
Atlético CEO Gil Marín tells Laporta personally to stop pursuing Julián Alvarez, rejecting offers up to €200m and targeting the player's pre-season...
Simeone Targets Oyarzabal as Álvarez Saga Reshapes Atlético’s Attack
Diego Simeone has identified Mikel Oyarzabal as his top summer target, as the Julián Álvarez saga forces Atlético Madrid to plan for...
How Rayo Vallecano transformed into the neighbourhood and reached the Conference League final
“There are some things in football that are inexplicable, and one of those things is that we’re finalists,” says Rayo Vallecano captain...
COLUMN: The return of Jose Mourinho, the continuation of the Real Madrid cycle
No careful observer of Real Madrid should have been shocked by Jose Mourinho’s return, thirteen years after he left in a storm of...
La Liga Team of the Season: Four Barcelona players included as midtable stars make impact
After a chaotic year in La Liga, defined by widespread equality in the middle of the table, here is your team of...
Antoine Griezmann’s Champions League legacy at Atletico: was this his best European campaign?
During his time with Atlético Madrid, he grew into more than just a forward. He epitomized resilience, longing, faithfulness, and the ability...