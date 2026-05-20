PSG Want Ferran Torres — But Barcelona Are Waiting for Him to Blink
PSG's interest in Ferran Torres is real, but Barcelona won't open the door — the 26-year-old must formally request a move before...
Barcelona Committed to Keeping Lamine Yamal on the Right Flank
Barcelona's coaching staff plan to keep Lamine Yamal on the right flank, with new signings built to create space for the teenager...
Vinícius Júnior Close to Real Madrid Contract Extension Worth Up to €30m
Vinícius Júnior is nearing a new Real Madrid contract to 2030, with a €20m base salary rising to €30m in bonuses, per...
Madrid Call City Directly to Shut Down Rodri Transfer Talk
Real Madrid contacted Manchester City club-to-club to deny pre-agreed Rodri transfer reports, with Mourinho's style cited as a key obstacle to any...
Kang In Lee Signs for Atletico Madrid on Six-Year Deal
Atletico Madrid have secured Kang In Lee from PSG on a deal until 2031, bringing the South Korean's La Liga experience back...
Atletico Madrid Set to Recoup €20m as Almada Heads to Flamengo
Atletico Madrid are set to recoup close to their €20m outlay on Thiago Almada as a Flamengo deal nears finalisation on a...
How Rayo Vallecano transformed into the neighbourhood and reached the Conference League final
“There are some things in football that are inexplicable, and one of those things is that we’re finalists,” says Rayo Vallecano captain...
COLUMN: The return of Jose Mourinho, the continuation of the Real Madrid cycle
No careful observer of Real Madrid should have been shocked by Jose Mourinho’s return, thirteen years after he left in a storm of...
La Liga Team of the Season: Four Barcelona players included as midtable stars make impact
After a chaotic year in La Liga, defined by widespread equality in the middle of the table, here is your team of...
Antoine Griezmann’s Champions League legacy at Atletico: was this his best European campaign?
During his time with Atlético Madrid, he grew into more than just a forward. He epitomized resilience, longing, faithfulness, and the ability...