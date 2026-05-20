Barcelona and Dortmund Agree €30m Deal to Sign Karim Adeyemi
Barcelona have agreed a €30m deal with Borussia Dortmund for Karim Adeyemi, with personal terms already in place for the 24-year-old German...
Barcelona Land Jesse Bisiwu in Summer Youth Recruitment Push
Matteo Moretto confirmed Barcelona have closed the signing of Jesse Bisiwu, adding another young attacker to their purposeful summer recruitment ....
Late-July Showdown: Can Real Madrid Lock Down Vinicius’ Future?
Real Madrid face a late-July deadline to extend Vinicius Junior's deal, with optimism inside the club despite a previous rejected offer and...
Makelele Names Tchouaméni Madrid’s Best and Pinpoints Mourinho’s Key Signing
Claude Makelele tells DAZN that Tchouaméni was Madrid's most consistent player and identifies the line-breaking midfielder Mourinho must sign to unlock Mbappé....
Hjulmand Flies to Madrid After Atlético Secure €40m Sporting CP Deal
Morten Hjulmand is en route to Madrid after Atlético secured the Danish midfielder from Sporting CP for €40m, well below his €80m...
Morten Hjulmand Deal Edges Closer as Fee Gap Narrows Between Atletico and Sporting
Atletico Madrid and Sporting CP are in advanced talks over Morten Hjulmand, with personal terms agreed and a structured fee deal nearing...
How Rayo Vallecano transformed into the neighbourhood and reached the Conference League final
“There are some things in football that are inexplicable, and one of those things is that we’re finalists,” says Rayo Vallecano captain...
COLUMN: The return of Jose Mourinho, the continuation of the Real Madrid cycle
No careful observer of Real Madrid should have been shocked by Jose Mourinho’s return, thirteen years after he left in a storm of...
La Liga Team of the Season: Four Barcelona players included as midtable stars make impact
After a chaotic year in La Liga, defined by widespread equality in the middle of the table, here is your team of...
Antoine Griezmann’s Champions League legacy at Atletico: was this his best European campaign?
During his time with Atlético Madrid, he grew into more than just a forward. He epitomized resilience, longing, faithfulness, and the ability...