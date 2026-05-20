Adeyemi Joins Barcelona in €29m Deal Backed by Flick and Deco
Barcelona have signed Karim Adeyemi from Borussia Dortmund, with Laporta praising Deco's role in a pursuit that began well before this summer...
Barcelona and Dortmund Agree €30m Deal to Sign Karim Adeyemi
Barcelona have agreed a €30m deal with Borussia Dortmund for Karim Adeyemi, with personal terms already in place for the 24-year-old German...
Courtois Groin Scare Proves Minor as Real Madrid Start Looms
Real Madrid's Thibaut Courtois is cleared after groin tests reveal minor damage, with the goalkeeper set to be fit for the LaLiga...
Real Madrid Quietly Locked Down Courtois a Year Ago, Romano Reveals
Fabrizio Romano confirms Thibaut Courtois signed his Real Madrid extension to June 2027 last summer, with further talks planned after the window...
Hjulmand Flies to Madrid After Atlético Secure €40m Sporting CP Deal
Morten Hjulmand is en route to Madrid after Atlético secured the Danish midfielder from Sporting CP for €40m, well below his €80m...
Morten Hjulmand Deal Edges Closer as Fee Gap Narrows Between Atletico and Sporting
Atletico Madrid and Sporting CP are in advanced talks over Morten Hjulmand, with personal terms agreed and a structured fee deal nearing...
How Rayo Vallecano transformed into the neighbourhood and reached the Conference League final
“There are some things in football that are inexplicable, and one of those things is that we’re finalists,” says Rayo Vallecano captain...
COLUMN: The return of Jose Mourinho, the continuation of the Real Madrid cycle
No careful observer of Real Madrid should have been shocked by Jose Mourinho’s return, thirteen years after he left in a storm of...
La Liga Team of the Season: Four Barcelona players included as midtable stars make impact
After a chaotic year in La Liga, defined by widespread equality in the middle of the table, here is your team of...
Antoine Griezmann’s Champions League legacy at Atletico: was this his best European campaign?
During his time with Atlético Madrid, he grew into more than just a forward. He epitomized resilience, longing, faithfulness, and the ability...