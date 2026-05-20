Julian Alvarez still pushing for Barcelona move amid transfer saga
Julian Alvarez pushing for Barcelona move amid saga...
Rashford officially returns to Man Utd as Barcelona buy option expires
Rashford returns to Man Utd as Barcelona buy option expires...
Sami Khedira to Return to Real Madrid in Mourinho Coaching Staff Role
Khedira Returns to Real Madrid as Part of Mourinho's Staff...
Bernardo Silva Set to Join Real Madrid Ahead of World Cup
Bernardo Silva Set to Join Real Madrid...
Atletico Madrid’s Plan B striker target rejects summer approach
Atletico Madrid Plan B striker target rejects approach...
Atletico Madrid preparing ‘painful sale’ as summer plans take shape
Atletico Madrid preparing painful sale this summer...
How Rayo Vallecano transformed into the neighbourhood and reached the Conference League final
“There are some things in football that are inexplicable, and one of those things is that we’re finalists,” says Rayo Vallecano captain...
COLUMN: The return of Jose Mourinho, the continuation of the Real Madrid cycle
No careful observer of Real Madrid should have been shocked by Jose Mourinho’s return, thirteen years after he left in a storm of...
La Liga Team of the Season: Four Barcelona players included as midtable stars make impact
After a chaotic year in La Liga, defined by widespread equality in the middle of the table, here is your team of...
Antoine Griezmann’s Champions League legacy at Atletico: was this his best European campaign?
During his time with Atlético Madrid, he grew into more than just a forward. He epitomized resilience, longing, faithfulness, and the ability...