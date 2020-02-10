Premier League clubs interested in Philippe Coutinho deal

By Colin Millar

Paris Saint-Germain and five Premier League clubs are interested in signing Philippe Coutinho, according to reports.

Bayern Munich - where the player is currently on a season-long loan deal from Barcelona - have an option to buy the Brazil international for €120m at the end of the campaign but multiple reports suggest this will not be exercised.

A report in El Mundo Deportivo last week claimed the Catalan giants have lowered their asking price for the playmaker to €80m as they look to balance their books.

Now, El Mundo Deportivo cite English reports in stating interest from PSG, Liverpool, Tottenham, Manchester City and Manchester United as among the clubs monitoring the situation.

The Brazilian has made a quick start to life in the Bundesliga after joining the German champions late in the summer transfer window but will reportedly not return to the Camp Nou regardless of this season.

Coutinho has netted six goals and provided multiple assists in 12 league starts for the Bavarian club, while the recent report stresses the good relations between the two clubs which could help smooth a permanent move this year.

However, should the move not come to fruition it is claimed that Barcelona are confident they will be able to sell the player on a permanent basis to an English club.