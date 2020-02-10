Barcelona failed in Andres Iniesta loan move

By Colin Millar

Barcelona unsuccessfully tried to secure the loan return of former captain Andres Iniesta last month, report Diario Sport.

Iniesta ended 22 years of service to Barca in the summer of 2018 as he joined the J-League side Vissel Kobe and has starred for the club in the autumn of his career since.

The fresh report outlines how the Catalan giants tried to persuade the central midfielder to make a temporary return to the end of the current campaign.

The move did not come to fruition as Iniesta is Vissel Kobe’s captain and a fundamental player, while the club are now preparing for the Asian Champions League.

Iniesta won a plethora of medals at Barcelona including nine La Liga titles and four Champions League crowns.

In December, Diario Sport cited Nicolás Latini, a journalist working at TNT Sports, as saying that Iniesta is in the plans to sign for Estudiantes de la Plata, but no move materialised.