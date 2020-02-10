Ousmane Dembele in Finland for surgery

By Colin Millar

Barcelona forward Ousmane Dembele is in Finland ahead of undergoing surgery for his thigh injury, report Marca.

The Frenchman had to stop training early on Monday which was initially reportedly as a result of muscular fatigue, but suggestions now are that he will miss the remainder of the season.

The initial reports added that Dembele was involved in a three-on-three training exercise and is said to have has suffered “discomfort in the right thigh due to muscle fatigue.”

The France international - who has been plagued by injuries since moving to the Camp Nou in the summer of 2017 - pulled up in the 25th minute of the clash against his former club Borussia Dortmund in late November.

Tests had confirmed Dembele had sustained a muscle injury in his right thigh and the 22-year-old was set to be out for a minimum of two months, and recently he has returned to first-team training.

Dembele has played only three full matches for the Spanish champions this season and has had to sit out earlier in the campaign due to a separate thigh injury.

He now joins Luis Suarez as unlikely to make a return to first-team football this season, while Carles Perez was sold to Roma last month.

Barcelona will be allowed to make a signing from another Spanish club should it be confirmed that Dembele faces a minimum of five months out.