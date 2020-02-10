Watford to block Barcelona move for Zaragoza's Luis Suarez?

By Colin Millar

Barcelona have made contact with Real Zaragoza striker Luis Suarez but parent club Watford may block any move, say Cadena Ser.

It is claimed that the Blaugrana have sounded out a move for the Colombian forward, who is the namesake of their own star Uruguayan striker - who is expected to miss the remainder of the season through injury.

That lengthy absence alongside a fresh long-term muscular injury for Ousmane Dembele has hastened the need for the club to strengthen, despite last month’s sales of Carles Perez and Abel Ruiz.

A clause exists in Spain that a club can sign a player from another Spanish club outside the transfer window should they have suffered a long-term injury in that position and agree a deal.

Suarez is on a season-long loan arrangement at Spanish second tier side Zaragoza - who are pushing for promotion to the top flight this campaign - from Watford, with the 22-year-old striker netting 14 times from 24 games this season.