Barcelona have made contact with Real Zaragoza striker Luis Suarez but parent club Watford may block any move, say Cadena Ser.
It is claimed that the Blaugrana have sounded out a move for the Colombian forward, who is the namesake of their own star Uruguayan striker - who is expected to miss the remainder of the season through injury.
That lengthy absence alongside a fresh long-term muscular injury for Ousmane Dembele has hastened the need for the club to strengthen, despite last month’s sales of Carles Perez and Abel Ruiz.
A clause exists in Spain that a club can sign a player from another Spanish club outside the transfer window should they have suffered a long-term injury in that position and agree a deal.
Suarez is on a season-long loan arrangement at Spanish second tier side Zaragoza - who are pushing for promotion to the top flight this campaign - from Watford, with the 22-year-old striker netting 14 times from 24 games this season.