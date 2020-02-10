Lionel Messi leaving Barcelona 'not impossible' - Braida

By Colin Millar

Former Barcelona director Ariedo Braida says “it’s not impossible” that Lionel Messi could leaves the Camp Nou.

The Argentine star has a clause in his current contract at the Camp Nou - which is the most lucrative in global football - which allows him to leave on a free transfer at the end of each season, should he wish to do so.

Braida - a former transfer chief at the Camp Nou - also said that the Blaugrana would be ‘just another team’ without the 32-year-old attacking star.

“Personally I don’t think Messi will leave Barca,” Braida told Radio Anch’Io Sport.

“He is doing very well at Barcelona, athough I cannot rule out that one day he could leave.

“Who could buy him? Definitely the English teams, but even in Italy some sides might be able to.

“Messi would solve many problems in any team, without him, Barcelona are just another team.”

That has sparked alarm in the Catalan capital following the 32-year-old’s comments on Instagram, where he was heavily critical of the club’s sporting director Eric Abidal.

The former defender had claimed that several Barca players had to take a look at themselves for not trying hard enough, with Messi then hitting straight back and challenging the Frenchman to name names.

A host of elite European clubs have been tentatively linked with the Argentine star including Manchester City, Juventus and Paris Saint-Germain.