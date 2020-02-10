Barcelona battle back to secure crucial 3-2 Real Betis win

By Feargal Brennan

Barcelona kept their La Liga title defence going with a 3-2 fight back win at Real Betis.

Quique Setien's side picked up a valuable three points at the Estadio Benito Villamarin, as they reestablished their three point gap to La Liga leaders Real Madrid in a roller coaster tie in Andalucia.

Both sides started positively with Real Betis taking the lead after six minutes, as Sergio Canales converted from the penalty spot, after a handball from former Sevilla defender Clement Lenglet.

However, Setien's side reacted quickly, as Frenkie De Jong tucked home Lionel Messi's cross four minutes later.

Barcelona looked to push on from there, as Messi brought a strong save from Joel Robles on 24 minutes, but Real Betis hit back, as Nabil Fekir finished off a flowing counter attack to put them back in the lead on 27 minutes.

And the game continued to go from end to end before the break, as Sergio Busquets poked home Messi's deep free kick, as Real Betis failed to clear, right on half time.

The visitors looked to increase the tempo after the break, and push for a win, as Messi tested Robles once again.

However the game turned on 72 minutes, as Lenglet headed home Messi's free kick to put Barca in front for the first time in the game.

The Catalan centre back was then fouled by Fekir two minutes later, with the former Lyon man subsequently sent off for a second booking, before Lenglet received his own second yellow card for a foul on Joaquin with ten minutes to go.