Zinedine Zidane slams negative coverage of Gareth Bale

By Feargal Brennan

Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane has hit out at media coverage creating rumours of a rift between him and Gareth Bale.

The Los Blancos coach was speaking following their 4-1 win at Osasuna, where Bale returned to the side following a three game absence for the La Liga leaders.

The Frenchman has consistently stated that he has no problem with the Welsh international, and responded firmly when question on the subject during his post match interview.

"The problem here is that there are some people that want me to have a problem with Gareth," he told reporters from Diario AS.

"That is simply not the case, and it never has been."

"He has not played in the last three games, but he performed well for 70 minutes today."

"We have many players here and it is not easy to balance that."

"Gareth is an important player here and he will continue to play this season."

Bale back to full fitness following a combination of a chest infection and an ankle injury in January, that saw him miss the trip to Saudi Arabia for Real Madrid's success in the Spanish Supercopa.

He is now expected to retain his place in the squad ahead of a crucial run of games for Zidane's side, with a Champions League last 16 showdown with Manchester City and and El Clasico tie with Barcelona all to come in the next month.

The 30-year old is also set to be called up by Ryan Giggs for Wales' friendly games against Austria and the USA in March, as part of their preparations for Euro 2020.