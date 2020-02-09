Casemiro hails Real Madrid fighting spirit in Osasuna win

By Feargal Brennan

Real Madrid midfielder Casemiro has praised the battling mentality of his team mates as they sealed a vital 4-1 win at Osasuna.

Zinedine Zidane's side survived an early setback against Jagoba Arrasate team, but second half goals from substitutes Lucas Vazquez and Luka Jovic sealed all three points for the visitors.

The win maintains Real Madrid's push for a La Liga title since 2017, and they will end the weekend six points clear of Barcelona, if Quique Setien's side lose at Real Betis.

"This was a typical game against Osasuna, and we know how difficult it is to play her," he told a post-match interview with Marca.

"We knew it would be difficult, but we stayed calm and it has been a great performance."

The Brazilian international also hinted that this win was the perfect response to Real Madrid's midweek Copa del Rey exit at home to Real Sociedad, praising the side's mental strength.

"We have battled today, and we have shown that we will fight for everything."

"There are still many games to go in the season, but we keep fighting."

Los Blancos now host relegation battling Celta Vigo in La Liga action next weekend, followed by a trip to Levante, ahead of a crunch fortnight of games including their two legged Champions League last 16 tie with Manchester City and an El Clasico clash with Barcelona.