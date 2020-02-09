Real Madrid maintain La Liga title push with Osasuna win

By Feargal Brennan

Real Madrid have maintained their push for a first La Liga title since 2017, with a 4-1 win away at Osasuna.

Zinedine Zidane's side now lead rivals Barcelona by six points at the top of the table, with Quique Setien's side in action away against his former side Real Betis later tonight.

Los Blancos did struggle for fluidity against Jagoba Arrasate's side in the opening stages, but they showed their ruthless streak after the break to stretch their La Liga winning run to five games.

The hosts started the brighter of the two sides, with Thibaut Courtois called into action to save from Ruben Garcia inside the opening ten minutes at El Sadar.

And that early pressure brought its reward for Arrasate's side, as Garcia fired in a corner, and Unai Garcia got in front of two Real Madrid defenders to head home.

Zidane's side did look to react quickly however, with Gareth Bale bring two saves from Osasuna keeper Sergio Herrera, and the Welsh international played a key role in Real Madrid's equaliser on 33 minutes.

His deflected strike sat up nicely for Isco, and the Spanish international fired past Herrera from close range.

Skipper Sergio Ramos then sucker punched the hosts, as they looked to react to Isco's goal, with the veteran defender powerfully heading home a back post corner on 38 minutes.

Osasuna did look to rally after the break, with Inigo Perez firing just over the bar, and Garcia again testing Courtois.

However, Real Madrid kept their nerve to seal the win on 84 minutes, as substitute Lucas Vazquez burst onto Karim Benzema's lay off.

And Vazquez turned provider for Real Madrid's fourth goal in added time, as his clipped cross into the box was neatly volleyed home by fellow substitute Luka Jovic.