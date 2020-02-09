Emmanuel Petit warns against Lionel Messi Premier League move

By Feargal Brennan

Former Barcelona midfielder Emmanuel Petit has warned Lionel Messi against a move to the Premier League next season.

The 32-year old has been speculatively linked with a month to Manchester City in the summer, following a dispute with club sporting director Eric Abidal in recent days.

However, the ex French international, who played 140 Premier League across two spells in England, with Arsenal and Chelsea, either side of season at the Camp Nou, is unsure about Messi's suitability to the English top flight.

"I don't think he is suited to the intensity of the Premier League," Petit told an interview with UK newspaper the Daily Mirror.

"He doesn't like to be closed down, or fought against."

"He is protected in Spain."

The World Cup winner also added that if City wanted to bring him to the Etihad Stadium, they should have made their move in previous years, and not waited for him to turn 33 this summer.

Petit added that he is confident Messi will not have the same longevity as his great rival Cristiano Ronaldo, and that he is only likely to play one or two more seasons at the highest level.