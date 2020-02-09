Real Betis defender Emerson not thinking of Barcelona move

By Feargal Brennan

Real Betis defender Emerson has insisted he is not thinking of a potential move to Barcelona ahead of the 2020-21 season.

The Brazilian full back joined the Andalucian club at the start of the current campaign, as part of an unorthodox financial agreement between them and La Blaugrana.

The 21-year old played the second half of the 2018-19 season on loan at the Estadio Benito Villamarin, before making the move a permanent one in the summer.

However the €12.7M deal to bring him from Atletico Mineiro was paid for half by Real Betis and half by Barcelona, with the Catalan side retaining the option to buy him for €6M before the end of 2021.

But despite the complexity of his transfer, the Brazilian international stated in an interview with Marca, that he is not thinking of a move to the Camp Nou.

"It is very clear for me, I am at Real Betis."

"I have a year and a half to go on my contract here, and that is all I am focusing on."

"I do not think about Barcelona and the future."

"If one day I am there, then I will think about it."

Emerson has established himself as first choice right back under Rubi so far this season, with alongside former Barcelona centre back Marc Bartra, with 18 games and three goals so far in 2019-20.