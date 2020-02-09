Getafe prepared for Barcelona bid for Angel Rodriguez

By Feargal Brennan

Getafe president Angel Torres Sanchez has confirmed the club are anticipating a bid from Barcelona for striker Angel Rodriguez in the coming weeks.

The side from South Madrid took a step closer to a Top Four with a 3-0 La Liga win at home to rivals Valencia this weekend, with Angel coming off the bench in the second half.

"Angel would be an important loss for us, if he were to leave," Sanchez told reporters in a post match interview

"We are prepared to receive a bid for him, but at the moment there is no contact from Barcelona."

Barcelona boss Quique Setien confirmed in midweek that his side were in need of another attacker for the remainder of the season, following long term injuries to Luis Suarez and Ousmane Dembele.

The Catalan giants are likely to submit a request to the RFEF next week regarding the potential for an emergency signing due to their growing injury problems at the club.

Veteran forward Rodriguez, known as Angel, has emerged as one of their potential targets, alongside Real Sociedad forward Willian Jose and Alaves' Lucas Perez.

The 32-year old has remained a consistent performer for Jose Bordalas' side this season, with nine La Liga goals, despite playing a primarily substitute role in Getafe's push for the Champions League.