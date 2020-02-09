NEWS
Sunday February 9 2020
Serie A pair linked with Real Madrid’s Nacho Fernandez
By Feargal Brennan

Serie A sides AS Roma and Napoli are reportedly considering a summer move for Real Madrid defender Nacho Fernandez.

The Italian sides have highlighted the Spanish international as a cut price option to strengthen their defensive options ahead of the 2020-21 campaign, and according to reports in Mundo Deportivo they are set to do battle for his signature.

The 30-year old, who can play at centre back or full back, came through the youth ranks at the Santiago Bernabeu, and is currently under contract with Los Blancos until 2022.

He has previously been used as regular back up to Sergio Ramos and Raphael Varane, however manager Zinedine Zidane has only handed him five La Liga appearances so far this season.

This lack of game time could lead to a potential move away at the end of the campaign, with the La Liga side reported to be open to bids in the region of €15M for the Madrid native.

