Andres Iniesta rejected Barcelona loan return

By Feargal Brennan

Former Barcelona legend Andres Iniesta reportedly rejected a loan move back to the club in January.

According to reports from Catalan newspaper Diario Sport, the former Spanish international was approached by the club about a short term deal until the end of the season.

The 35-year old midfielder, who won nine La Liga titles and four Champions Leagues during his time at the Camp Nou between 2002 and 2018, is currently under contract with Japanese side Vissel Kobe.

Manager Quique Setien did hint at a possible move for the veteran midfielder during the window, however Vissel Kobe blocked the move due to their impending involvement in the Asian Champions League in the coming months.

Iniesta confirmed his commitment to stay in Japan, where he has 18 months left to run on his current deal with Thorsten Fink's side. after being named captain following his arrival in 2018.

He won a first title in Japan in December, with a 2-0 win over Kashimi Antlers in the Emperor's Cup final, before victory in the Japanese Super Cup this weekend after a marathon penalty shoot out win over Yokohama FM.