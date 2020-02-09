Barcelona lower Philippe Coutinho asking price ahead of summer sale

By Feargal Brennan

Barcelona are reportedly set to lower the demands for clubs interested in buying star Philippe Coutinho this summer.

The Brazilian international joined Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich on a season long loan deal at the start of the campaign, and they are open to a permanent departure from the Camp Nou ahead of the 2020-21 season.

According to reports in UK newspaper the Daily Express, the Catalan giants are willing to accept offers in the region of €90M for the 27-year old, with Premier League sides Manchester City, Manchester United, Chelsea, Tottenham, Chelsea and former club Liverpool all considering a move.

Bayern Munich have not indicated they will activate the purchase clause of €120M clause in his deal, as they look to move for Bayer Leverkusen star Kai Havertz.

Manager Hans-Dieter Flick admitted earlier this week that Coutinho has struggled to adapt during his time in Bavaria, with six goals from 18 Bundesliga appearances so far this season, and indicated that a summer move was unlikely.

A move of under €100M would register as a significant financial hit from the €120M Barcelona paid Liverpool for Coutinho back in January 2017, however due to certain add ons not being met by the former Inter Milan man, is is more likely to be closer to the initial payment of €105M at this stage.