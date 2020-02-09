Zinedine Zidane: I have no problem with Gareth Bale

By Feargal Brennan

Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane has once again moved to dispel rumours of a rift with Gareth Bale.

The French boss has omitted Bale from his last three match day squads, including key games against Atletico Madrid and Real Sociedad, despite the Welsh international returning to fitness following an ankle injury.

Zidane has now recalled the former Tottenham man for the La Liga trip to Osasuna this weekend, and he has insisted that there is no underlying reason for Bale not featuring in recent weeks.

"I am not going to discuss what I have spoken to him and other players about," he told reporters form Marca during his pre match press conference.

"I can only chose a certain number of players for each game, and our squad is very big."

"I am counting on him this weekend, because I know what he can give us."

"There is no solution Gareth, because there is no problem."

"It means nothing that he has not played the last few games, and I am confident he will play an important role between now and the end of the season."

Zidane also rejected rumours that Bale's injury problems were causing him to miss training sessions since the turn of the year, stating that the 30-year old had completed a full week of training and had no issue.

Bale is set to come straight back into the starting line up following the midweek defeat to Athletic Bilbao in the Copa del Rey, with Brahim Diaz dropping out of the squad.

Dani Carvajal, Ferland Mendy and Casemiro are also set to come back in after missing the trip to San Mames with minor injuries.