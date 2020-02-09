Barcelona’s Gerard Pique misses Real Betis clash through suspension

By Feargal Brennan

Barcelona defender Gerard Pique misses the trip to Real Betis tonight, due to suspension.

The former Spanish international picked up a fifth yellow card in the second half of the La Liga season, in last weekend's 2-1 win over Levante at the Camp Nou.

That incurs an immediate one game ban for the veteran centre back, who is also struggling with a groin injury, picked up in the midweek 1-0 Copa del Rey defeat at Athletic Bilbao.

Luis Suarez and Ousmane Dembele are also absent due to long term injuries, alongside back up goalkeeper Neto, for the game at the Estadio Benito Villamarin against Quique Setien's former side.

Chilean international Arturo Vidal is recalled by Setien, after missing the last two games in league and cup action due to a thigh problem.

BARCELONA SQUAD V REAL BETIS

GOALKEEPERS: Marc Ter Stegen, Inaki Pena

DEFENDERS: Sergi Roberto, Nelson Semedo, Samuel Umtiti, Clement Lenglet, Ronald Araujo, Jordri Alba, Junior Firpo

MIDFIELDER: Arturo Vidal, Frenkie De Jong, Sergio Busquets, Ivan Rakitic, Arthur Melo, Riqui Puig

FORWARDS: Lionel Messi, Antoine Griezmann, Ansu Fati