Gareth Bale's agent dismisses Real Madrid exit rumours

By Feargal Brennan

Gareth Bale's agent has rubbished reports that the Welsh international is looking to leave Real Madrid in the summer.

The forward was linked with a return to former club Tottenham during the January transfer window, however his representative Jonathan Barnett stated those links with 'rubbish'.

The 70-year old has worked with Bale since he was a youth team player at Southampton, and he told a wide ranging exclusive interview with Diario AS, that he is confident Bale will stay in Madrid.

"Gareth loves Real Madrid, whatever people might say."

"There is so much rubbish written about him and his life."

Claims that he does not speak Spanish, that is not true, it s made up."

"People who make these comments do not know Gareth, and they are idiots speaking about someone they know nothing about."

"Gareth is one of the nicest people you could ever meet, and he loves Madrid."

"His family has a great life here and he is happy."

"As for the club, they want to keep him and there is no problem with Zidane."

"People can write what they want, I do not care anymore."

Bale has two more years to run on his deal at the Santiago Bernabeu, and Barnett indicated he was confident he would see out his deal, despite the likelihood of more transfer rumours in the summer.

The 30-year old returned to the Real Madrid squad for their weekend La Liga trip to Osasuna, as they look to maintain or increase their lead over arch rivals Barcelona at the top of the table.

Bale remains one of the most decorated players in Zidane's current squad, with four Champions League and one La Liga title during his six and a half seasons in the Spanish capital.