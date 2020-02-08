Ivan Zamarano: Arturo Vidal set for summer move to Inter Milan

By Feargal Brennan

Former Real Madrid and Inter Milan star Ivan Zamarano is confident Barcelona’s Arturo Vidal will join Inter Milan this summer.

The former Chilean international told an interview with domestic radio station Radio Cooperativa that a move is expected ahead of the 2020-21 campaign.

“Let’s just say, I am confident we will see two Chileans (Vidal and Alexis Sanchez) at Inter next season.”

“I have some privileged information on this situation.”

“Sanchez still has a contract with Manchester United, but we will see where he feels happy playing his football.”

“As for Vidal, he is a very important player for Antonio Conte, and the Inter fans would love to see him at the club.”

Vidal, who played under Conte during his four-year stint at Juventus between 2011 and 2015, was heavily linked with a move away form the Camp Nou in January.

However, despite reported interest from Inter, no bid emerged, and the veteran midfielder remained in Spain.

Vidal is expected to be the subject of transfer speculation at the end of campaign, with Barcelona unlikely to extend his current deal beyond the end of the 2020-21 season.

The Serie A side are likely to try and negotiate a reduced fee, from Barcelona’s current asking price of €15M, due to his contract situation.

With Vidal turning 33 before the end of the current campaign, new La Blaugrana boss Quique Setien could look to cash in on the former Bayern Munich man, as he looks to kick off a summer of rebuilding at the club.