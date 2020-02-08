Atletico Madrid interested in Manchester United star Jesse Lingard

By Feargal Brennan

La Liga side Atletico Madrid are reportedly considering a shock summer move for Manchester United midfielder Jesse Lingard.

Lingard has struggled to nail down a first team place for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side so far this season, and the England international has been linked with a move away from Old Trafford ahead of the 2020-21 campaign.

According to reports from ESPN, Diego Simeone is looking to take advantage of Lingard’s further demotion in the United team, following the January arrival of Bruno Fernandes from Sporting Lisbon.

The report states that the 27-year old is unhappy with a substitute role at the club and will considering his future over the summer.

Serie A side AS Roma are also reported to be keen on a move, with United rumoured to be willing to consider offers in the region of €15M.

However both sides could look to wait until January 2021, and agree a pre-contract deal, with Lingard’s deal with the Red Devils set to expire at the end of next season.