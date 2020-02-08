Manchester United Odion Ighalo to miss Spanish training camp due to coronavirus warning

By Feargal Brennan

Manchester United’s new signing Odion Ighalo will not join their training camp next week, amid concerns of coronavirus restrictions.

The Nigeran international joined the Premier League side on a six-month loan deal from Chinese Super League side Shanghai Shenhua on the final day of the January transfer deadline.

However the 30-year old will not join up with his new team mates until they return to the UK next week, after manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer confirmed the club had decide to leave him in Manchester in an interview with club channel MUTV.

The Norwegian boss stated that due to border controls being tightened in the UK in recent weeks, the cub wanted to avoid the potential scenario of Ighalo being refused re-entry to the country due his recent spell in China.

The former Watford man is set for a club on their return to Premier League action on February 17 away at rivals Chelsea.