Gareth Bale recalled to Real Madrid squad for Osasuna clash

By Feargal Brennan

Gareth Bale has been recalled to the Real Madrid squad to face Osasuna this weekend, after a four game absence for the Welsh international.

Bale picked up an ankle injury in the Copa del Rey win at Unionistas de Salamanca, however he recovered for Los Blancos' last two games, against Atletico Madrid and Real Sociedad, however manager Zinedine Zidane opted to leave him out.

The 30-year old has now returned to the fold as part of the 19-man squad that will travel to El Sadar this weekend, with teenage striker Rodrygo Goes dropping out.

Colombian international James Rodriguez returned in the Copa del Rey defeat to Real Sociedad, but a hip injury he picked up against the Basque side rules him out this weekend.

Eden Hazard has returned to training following a long term ankle injury, but Zidane has chosen not to risk him just yet, whilst Nacho Fernandez and Brahim Diaz are also removed from the squad.

REAL MADRID SQUAD V OSASUNA

GOALKEEPERS: Thibaut Courtois, Alphonse Areola, Diego Altube

DEFENDERS: Dani Carvajal, Sergio Ramos, Eder Militao, Raphael Varane, Marcelo, Ferland Mendy

MIDFIELDERS: Toni Kroos, Luka Modric, Casemiro, Federico Valverde, Isco

FORWARDS: Karim Benzema, Luka Jovic, Gareth Bale, Vinicius Junior, Lucas Vazquez