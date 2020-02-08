Barcelona linked with move for Real Zaragoza's Luis Suarez

By Feargal Brennan

Barcelona are reportedly considering a move for Real Zaragoza forward Luis Suarez, to ease their striker shortage until the end of the season.

Following injuries to their own Luis Suarez, and French international Ousmane Dembele, the Catalan giants are potentially eligible to make an 'emergency' signing outside of the transfer window, subject to RFEF approval.

Manager Quique Setien failed in a last minute move for Valencia's Rodrigo Moreno during the January transfer window, however with Dembele now ruled out until next season, he only has Antoine Griezmann and Lionel Messi as fit senior strikers, alongside Ansu Fati.

According to reports on Spanish radio station El Larguero, reported via Diario AS, the club are now assessing short term solutions, and could make an offer for the Colombian forward.

The 22-year old is currently on loan at La Romareda, from Premier League side Watford, which could complicate a loan to the Camp Nou even more, as it would require an additional ruling from UEFA.

Suarez has impressed so far this season with Victor Fernandez's side, netting 14 goals in 25 league games so far, and he is reportedly keen on a move to the defending La Liga champions.