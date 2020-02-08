Rayo Vallecano stadium ban confirmed following Roman Zozulya 'incident'

By Feargal Brennan

Segunda Division side Rayo Vallecano have had their stadium closure confirmed by the RFEF Appeals Committee.

The Madrid-based side were handed a €15,000 fine and a two match stadium closure order following an incident during their December 16 clash with Albacete at the Campo de Futbol de Vallecas.

The home fans directed chants relating to former player Roman Zozulya, who has previously been reported to be connected with Neo-Nazi groups in his native Ukraine.

Zozulya's connections with these groups ensured his exit from Vallecas, just days after a loan move to the club from Real Betis in 2017, with the club's fans unhappy with his political affiliations.

Referee Jose Antonio Lopez Toca stopped three game twice before half time, and ordered a stadium announcement to warn the Rayo fans to stop their chanting.

However, after the Albacete players refused to emerge after the break, the game was abandoned, with Rayo leading 1-0.

The RFEF initially announced Rayo would be forced to close part of their stadium for two league games, but they would be granted the right to appeal the decision.

The ban has now been upheld, and the club will now have to close part of their stadium for their next two home games, against Huesca and Elche, on February 23rd and March 8th respectively.

By sheer coincidence they play away at Albacete in between these two games, whilst the second half of the abandoned match will take place behind closed doors at a later date this season.