Barcelona target Willian Jose ahead of 2020-21 season

By Feargal Brennan

Barcelona have highlighted Real Sociedad striker Willian Jose as their No.1 transfer target this summer, according to reports in Marca.

La Blaugrana attempted to bring in a new striker during the January transfer, with a bid for Valencia star Rodrigo Moreno failing at the last minute.

However they were only loosely linked with a move for La Real's Brazilian star, with Premier League side Tottenham reportedly to be the favourites to lure him away from the Anoeta Stadium.

But despite consistent interest from Jose Mourinho 's side, no move materialised, as SPurs refused to meet Sociedad's asking price for the 28-year old.

La Real club president Jokin Aperribay has admitted that he anticipates a bid from Barcelona at the end of the season, but he confirmed the club will continue to hold out for Jose's full release clause of €70M.

There is a potential that Barcelona could bring him in before the end of the season, if they are granted special dispensation from La Liga to sign a striker, following serious injuries to Luis Suarez and Ousmane Dembele.

However that move is yet to either be made, or ratified by La Liga, and only has a low chance of being achieved.

Jose has impressed with the Basque side, with eight goals from 16 La Liga starts this season, and 53 in 131 in all competitions following his 2016 move from Las Palmas.