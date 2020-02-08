Atletico Madrid to move for Barcelona star Ivan Rakitic

By Feargal Brennan

Atletico Madrid are reportedly considering a summer move for want away Barcelona midfielder Ivan Rakitic.

The Croatian international has been linked with a move away from the Camp Nou for the past 12 months, after talks over a new contract stalled between his representatives and the La Blaugrana board.

The former Sevilla man has consistently stated his desire to remain in Catalonia, but with a new deal yet to be offered, and his current deal set to expire at the end of next season, he could now look to move on.

Diego Simeone’s side are on the look out for midfield options this summer, amid reports that Saul Niguez could be targeted by Manchester City, and according to reports in Diario AS, Los Rojiblancos are interested in Rakitic.

Barcelona are unlikely to be enthusiastic about selling a player to a rival, but with Rakitic unwilling to sign anything less than a two-year extension with Quique Setien’s side, a switch to the Wanda Metropolitano could be a possibility.