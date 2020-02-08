Barcelona star Ousmane Dembele set for operation in Finland

By Feargal Brennan

Barcelona star Ousmane Dembele could be sent to Finland for an operation on his troublesome hamstring injury.

The French international has endured a injury plagued season so far at the Camp Nou, after he suffered a damaged thigh ligament in their win over former club Borussia Dortmund back in November 2019.

He had returned to training in recent weeks, following a period of rehabilitation in Qatar, however he broke down again with a new injury earlier this week, and his campaign now looks to be over.

La Blaugrana are now likely to opt for surgery to solve this issue, with reports in Marca stating he will travel to a specialist clinic in the Scandinavian country later next month.

An official club statement has also confirmed that the club will then consider their next step with the 22-year old, with no approximate date given for his return at this stage.

This is not the first hamstring problem Dembele has had since signing for the club in 2017, after missing four months of his debut after an operation on the opposite leg, before suffering ankle and calf problems last season.