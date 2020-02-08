El Clasico Kick Off time confirmed by La Liga

By Feargal Brennan

La Liga have confirmed that the El Clasico tie between Real Madrid and Barcelona will be 9pm Spanish time kick off on March 1.

The two sides played at 0-0 draw at the Camp Nou back in November, also at 9pm, in the first goal less draw between the two Spanish superpowers since 2002.

With the game set to be included in La Liga’s Match Week 26 for the 2019-20 campaign, its result will be crucial in deciding whether the title remains in Catalonia or returns to Madrid for the first time since 2017.

Zinedine Zidane’s side currently hold a three-point lead over La Blaugrana at the top of the table, after Quique Setien’s side slipped to a 2-0 defeat at Valencia a fortnight ago.

That loss handed the advantage over to Los Blancos, and despite both teams exiting the Copa del Rey in midweek, they are likely to push each other all the way in the title race.

Real Madrid head to Osasuna this weekend, whilst Barcelona welcome Setien’s former side Real Betis to the Camp Nou.