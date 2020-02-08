Lucas Perez linked with Barcelona ‘emergency’ switch

By Feargal Brennan

Barcelona are reportedly considering an approach for Alaves striker Lucas Perez as an emergency signing.

With Luis Suarez and Ousmane Dembele both ruled out for the rest of the season through injury, Barcelona only have Antoine Griezmann and Lionel Messi as senior options in attack for the remainder of the campaign.

According to reports in Diario AS, the club are now set to petition the RFEF to authorise an ‘emergency’ signing – outside of the transfer window – due to the injury concerns.

Quique Setien opted against signing a new forward in January, with Dembele set to return from a previous injury, and summer moves for Matheus Fernandes and Francisco Trincao agreed.

However, a second injury to Dembele has changed the situation, and La Blaugrana will now explore the possibility of an unorthodox move.

Current RFEF regulations state that the club must prove the extent of Dembele’s injury, and their new signing must either be a free transfer, or from another La Liga club.

Former Arsenal man Perez has impressed for the Basque side following his summer move from Premier League side West Ham, with 9 La Liga goals in 17 starts, and he would be available for a negotiable release clause of €20M.