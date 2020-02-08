Martin Odegaard to remain at Real Sociedad until 2021

By Feargal Brennan

Real Madrid’s Martin Odegaard will remain at Real Sociedad next season, according to club president Jokin Aperribay.

The Norwegian international is currently on a two-year loan at the Anoeta Stadium, however Zinedine Zidane’s side do have an option to recall the 21-year old.

Odegaard has caught the eye in the Basque Country so far this season, with six goals in 23 games, and he was handed the man of match awarded in La Real’s thrilling 4-3 Copa del Rey quarter final win over Real Madrid in midweek.

That performance has sparked rumours that Los Blancos will look to fast track Odegaard into their first team next season, but Aperribay is confident the deal will remain intact.

“Real Madrid are a gentlemanly club,” he told an interview with Marca.

“We signed him for two years, and things are very clear for Odegaard.”

“We hope it stays as it is, but if we have to talk with Real Madrid, then we will.”

Zidane has hinted that he does see a future for Odegaard at the Santiago Bernabeu, despite sanctioning a third loan move away from the club this summer, but his return ahead of the 2020-21 is likely to be dependent on the French boss’ transfer plans this summer.