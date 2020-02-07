Vinicius Junior commits future to Real Madrid

By Colin Millar

Real Madrid forward Vinicius Junior has ruled out a move to Paris Saint-Germain: “I want to continue at Real Madrid.”

The Brazilian has been linked with a move to the French capital in recent month amid lack of playing time in Madrid but he insists he wants to fight for his place.

“There's no possibility of that, I want to continue at Real Madrid,” Vinicius is cited as saying by Diario AS.

The teenage Brazilian forward arrived at Los Blancos in the summer of 2018 and made an exciting impression in his debut season for the club.

The 19-year-old had enjoyed an excellent debut campaign in the Spanish capital, with four goals in 19 starts in all competitions in 2018-19.

However, this season Vinicius has found things a little tougher and has been selected in Zinedine Zidane’s starting XI in La Liga just six times this campaign, with a further eight appearances as a substitute - while he has started just once in the Champions League.

There have been times when he has been frozen out of a matchday squad altogether and the prominence of his fellow Brazilian teenager Rodrygo Goes has highlighted his absences.

Real Valladolid owner Ronaldo Nazario - who has a close relationship with Los Blancos - indicated he would try to sensationally loan Vinicius in January, but no move came to fruition.