Liverpool should think about re-signing Philippe Coutinho - McManaman

By Colin Millar

Former Real Madrid winger Steve McManaman believes Liverpool should attempt to re-sign Philippe Coutinho from Barcelona.

The Brazilian playmaker moved to the Camp Nou from the English club in January 2018 for a fee reported to be in the region of €160m.

Now El Mundo Deportivo are reporting that the Blaugrana’s asking price for the former Inter player is continuing to fall, adjusting their demands for an exit from €120m to just €80m - half the sum they paid originally.

“I wouldn't mind seeing Coutinho back,” McManaman said.

“He's a brilliant player but a lot of it is just down to economics. If they can bring Coutinho back for a reasonable fee and potentially sell a couple of players who aren't playing regularly, then that could work.

“There are rumours that Xherdan Shaqiri may leave at the end of the season. Adam Lallana may want to play more often.

“If there's space available then I'd certainly like Coutinho back, as he was a wonderful player for Liverpool. He's that type of player that when plan A isn't working he can change the game.”

Bayern Munich - where the player is currently on loan - have an option to buy the Brazil international for €120m at the end of the campaign but nobody is confident this will be exercised.

It is now said that the former Liverpool player will be made available for between €80m and €90m as Barcelona look to balance their books.

The Brazilian has made a quick start to life in the Bundesliga after joining the German champions late in the summer transfer window but will reportedly not return to the Camp Nou regardless of this season.

Coutinho has netted six goals and provided multiple assists in 12 league starts for the Bavarian club, while the recent report stresses the good relations between the two clubs which could help smooth a permanent move this year.

However, should the move not come to fruition it is claimed that Barcelona are confident they will be able to sell the player on a permanent basis to an English club.