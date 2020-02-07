Chelsea to beat Barcelona to Ajax goalkeeper Andre Onana

By Colin Millar

Chelsea want Ajax goalkeeper Andre Onana as the replacement for Kepa Arrizabala and are confident of beating Barcelona to the signing.

The Cameroon international goalkeeper has earned rave reviews at the Dutch giants whom he joined from La Masia in 2015 and helped Ajax to multiple success both domestically and in Europe.

Onana has a contract at the Amsterdam-based club until 2021 began his career at the Samuel Eto'o Foundation before joining the Blaugrana’s youth system in 2010, but Goal.com say a move to Stamford Bridge is now more likely than a return as Barca need to sell first before buying.

In an interview with RMC Sport from October, Onana said: “Barcelona came back in for me this summer. It is home to me. I was part of the club.

“Logically, they are always keen to repatriate their own. Perhaps it was not the right time to go back, and maybe I will never go back! This summer, though, was not right for it.”

Reports had claimed that Barcelona were keen on signing Onana to replace Jasper Cillessen - who joined Valencia - but instead opting to sign Los Che goalkeeper Neto in what was effectively a swap deal.

Chelsea now appear to be leading the way to land the goalkeeper as a replacement for Spain international Kepa, who has shown indifferent form this campaign and was left out of the squad entirely for their recent trip to Leicester.

Marc-Andre Ter Stegen is the long-term first choice goalkeeper at the Camp Nou.