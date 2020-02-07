Barcelona reduce Philippe Coutinho asking price

By Colin Millar

Barcelona are willing to lower their asking price for playmaker Philippe Coutinho to €80m for the summer transfer window, say El Mundo Deportivo.

Bayern Munich - where the player is currently on loan - have an option to buy the Brazil international for €120m at the end of the campaign but nobody is confident this will be exercised.

It is now said that the former Liverpool player will be made available for between €80m and €90m as Barcelona look to balance their books.

The Brazilian has made a quick start to life in the Bundesliga after joining the German champions late in the summer transfer window but will reportedly not return to the Camp Nou regardless of this season.

Coutinho has netted six goals and provided multiple assists in 12 league starts for the Bavarian club, while the recent report stresses the good relations between the two clubs which could help smooth a permanent move this year.

However, should the move not come to fruition it is claimed that Barcelona are confident they will be able to sell the player on a permanent basis to an English club.