NEWS
Friday February 7 2020
Copa del Rey semi-final draw: Basque rivals kept apart
By Colin Millar

Basque rivals Real Sociedad and Athletic Club Bilbao have been kept apart in the semi-final draw for the Copa del Rey.

La Real will take on second division Mirandes in the last four while Athletic Club - who have won the competition on 23 occasions - will take on Granada.

It follows a week of shocks in the quarter-final stage of the competition as Real Sociedad - who have won the competition twice but not since 1987 - secured a stunning 4-3 victory at Real Madrid while a last-minute own goal from Sergio Busquets saw Athletic Club eliminate Barcelona.

Mirandes are the story of the competition to date - sitting 11th in Spain’s second tier, they have defeated full-strength sides from Celta de Vigo, Sevilla and Villarreal en route to the last four.

Granada also caused an upset as they eliminated competition holders Valencia earlier this week - the Andalusian club have never won the competition and have reached the final just once, in 1959.

The first legs of the semi-final will take place on 12 February with the return fixtures being held on 4 March - with both Basque sides holding home advantage in the first legs.

Football Italia website
 
 

 

All material on this website is © Tiro Media Ltd 2020. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of content is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent. This site is not responsible for the content of external websites | Images courtesy of Action Images / Reuters | Contact us | Developed by Psyberion.
Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | Website Terms Of Use | About Us