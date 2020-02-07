Copa del Rey semi-final draw: Basque rivals kept apart

By Colin Millar

Basque rivals Real Sociedad and Athletic Club Bilbao have been kept apart in the semi-final draw for the Copa del Rey.

La Real will take on second division Mirandes in the last four while Athletic Club - who have won the competition on 23 occasions - will take on Granada.

It follows a week of shocks in the quarter-final stage of the competition as Real Sociedad - who have won the competition twice but not since 1987 - secured a stunning 4-3 victory at Real Madrid while a last-minute own goal from Sergio Busquets saw Athletic Club eliminate Barcelona.

Mirandes are the story of the competition to date - sitting 11th in Spain’s second tier, they have defeated full-strength sides from Celta de Vigo, Sevilla and Villarreal en route to the last four.

Granada also caused an upset as they eliminated competition holders Valencia earlier this week - the Andalusian club have never won the competition and have reached the final just once, in 1959.

The first legs of the semi-final will take place on 12 February with the return fixtures being held on 4 March - with both Basque sides holding home advantage in the first legs.