Barcelona look to sign Brighton goalkeeper Carl Rushworth

By Colin Millar

Barcelona are weighing up a summer move for teenage Brighton goalkeeper Carl Rushworth, according to reports.

El Mundo Deportivo cite a news story from the Daily Mirror that the Catalan club are willing to pay £4m (€4.7m) for the 18-year-old shot-stopper, who is currently on loan at Worthing.

The report adds that the Blaugrana have twice sent scouts to watch the goalkeeper - who is also involved in the Under-19 squad for England - in the Isthmian Premier Division.

Rushworth was called up last November for England U19s' Euro qualifiers against North Macedonia, Luxembourg and Bosnia and Herzegovina, but did not feature in any of those matches.

The goalkeeper was signed by Albion from Halifax Town last season but has not featured for their first-team to date but rather for their Under-18 and Under-23 sides.

The South Coast club have focused their recruitment strategy towards signing younger players to build a long-term model.

Image via El Mundo Deportivo