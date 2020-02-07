Atletico Madrid boss Diego Simeone best paid in football

By Colin Millar

Atletico de Madrid boss Diego Simeone is the highest paid Coach in world football, according to a report in L’Equipe.

The French newspaper details the salaries of the world’s highest paid Coaches, with Simeone earning a whopping €43.6m per year - €20m more than any other boss in the sport.

The second-best paid manager is Manchester City’s Pep Guardiola, who is said to take home an annual €23.28m, with two other English-based managers: Jose Mourinho and Jurgen Klopp, both earning a yearly sum of €17.52m.

Completing the top five is Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane, who is earning €16.8m per annum - approximately 40% of the wage of Simeone, across the city.

Simeone guided La Liga to the Spanish league title in 2014 and has won two Europa League crowns with the club, while also taking them to the Champions League finals in 2014 and 2016.

However, this season has been tough for the club - they have scored just one goal in their last five matches, a 2-1 defeat against third tier Cultural y Leonesa in the Copa del Rey.

Now only are Atleti out of the Copa del Rey, but they languish in sixth spot in La Liga and face the real possibility of missing out on the Champions League next season.