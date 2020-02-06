Betis striker Loren Moron a Barcelona option

By Colin Millar

Real Betis striker Loren Moron is an option being considered by Barcelona, according to a report in Marca.

The Blaugrana may be allowed by the relevant Spanish football authorities to sign a striker this month, despite the transfer window being closed, due to multiple injuries.

Luis Suarez and Ousmane Dembele are both set to miss out the remainder of the season through injuries while Carles Perez and Abel Ruiz were both sold last month.

Moron has scored 21 La Liga goals for Betis since making his senior debut in February 2018 and competes with Borja Iglesias as the main striker for the Andalusian side this season.

He has a clause in his Betis contract that despite having a €60m release clause, he would be allowed to leave for €30m due to small print in the deal.

However, the fresh report should be taken with a pinch of salt as just last week, ESPN journalist Moisés Llorens claimed Moron was not an option for the Blaugrana.

Getafe striker Angel Rodriguez and Girona’s Cristhian Stuani are among the other players linked to the Camp Nou.