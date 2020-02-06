Wolves preparing for Adama Traore offers

By Colin Millar

Wolverhampton Wanderers are preparing for clubs to attempt to sign Spanish winger Adama Traore this summer, say The Telegraph.

The 24-year-old has starred for the Midlands club this campaign - starting 21 of their Premier League matches and catching the eye due to his great speed and dribbling ability.

Traore is a direct player who has often been criticised for poor decision-making in the final third, although this has been less of an issue this campaign with four league goals to his name - including three against Manchester City, with the other coming against Tottenham.

The Spain-born player has yet to be competitively capped at international level although he has been called up recently to La Roja’s senior squad, where he had to withdraw through injury, having previously said he wanted to declare for Mali.

Traore made one substitute appearance in La Liga for Barcelona in the 2013/14 campaign, while he has also represented Aston Villa and Middlesbrough in England.