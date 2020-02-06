Paul Pogba wants Manchester United exit

By Colin Millar

Paul Pogba still wants to leave Manchester United despite not securing a move away from Old Trafford, reports the Manchester Evening News.

The star midfielder has long been linked with a move to several leading European clubs including Real Madrid, but the Spanish giants have reportedly made no formal move with president Florentino Perez said to be reluctant to enter any negotiations.

The emergence of Fede Valverde in Madrid’s side is said to be further dissuading the club, who would prefer a move for one of Fabian Ruiz or Donny van de Beek - two other midfield options.

Pogba has long been linked with a move to Madrid with his compatriot Zinedine Zidane said to be a big admirer of his ability.

The French international’s contract at Old Trafford expires in June 2021 and with less than 18 months remaining, it is now entering a critical stage.

Pogba - who has not started a match since September - could leave for free that summer or his transfer valuation could be significantly reduced next summer if a new agreement has still not been reached.

It has been previously been suggested that United decide to cash in on their star midfielder - and would reportedly be willing to sell for €150m - in order to generate reinvestment in other areas of their squad.