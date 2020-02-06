NEWS
Thursday February 6 2020
Manchester City target Villarreal defender Pau Torres
By Colin Millar

Manchester City have identified Villarreal defender and Spain international Pau Torres to bolster their backline, according to ESPN.

The 23-year-old has started 22 of the Yellow Submarine’s games to date this campaign and made his debut for the Spanish national team in November - replacing Sergio Ramos in the 7-0 win over Malta, when he also netted.

A report from November in The Sun claimed Torres has been identified by Arsenal, while a month later the Daily Telegraph reported on interest from City - who are short of numbers in the position.

Torres broke onto the scene last season when he starred on a loan spell at second tier Malaga, where he made 40 appearances, and has now impressed in Villarreal’s back four.

It is claimed Torres has a €45m release clause at Villarreal, where he is under contract until 2023, while City have often had to employ non defenders in the position this season due to injuries.

