Manchester City target Villarreal defender Pau Torres

By Colin Millar

Manchester City have identified Villarreal defender and Spain international Pau Torres to bolster their backline, according to ESPN.

The 23-year-old has started 22 of the Yellow Submarine’s games to date this campaign and made his debut for the Spanish national team in November - replacing Sergio Ramos in the 7-0 win over Malta, when he also netted.

A report from November in The Sun claimed Torres has been identified by Arsenal, while a month later the Daily Telegraph reported on interest from City - who are short of numbers in the position.

Torres broke onto the scene last season when he starred on a loan spell at second tier Malaga, where he made 40 appearances, and has now impressed in Villarreal’s back four.

It is claimed Torres has a €45m release clause at Villarreal, where he is under contract until 2023, while City have often had to employ non defenders in the position this season due to injuries.